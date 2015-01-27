Creative Brief January 27: Fantastic Four Teaser, Snapchat’s New Creative Platform And A Meat-Covered Weiner

The future of mankind rests of the shoulders of.. etc. etc. etc. It’s another one of these movies.

KFC has announced the launch (in the Philippines for now) of the Double Down hot dog, which, following the existing Double Down format, is a hot dog with fried chicken as a bun. There are currently no plans to offer the new “sandwich” in U.S.

As Snapchat moves to monetize its popular social platform, it’s launched “Discover,” a new “built for creatives” feature that highlights content from brands–including CNN, ESPN, Vice and Warner Music–and from Snapchat’s in-house creative team. On a blog post about it, Snapchat said: “Snapchat Discover is a new way to explore Stories from different editorial teams. It’s the result of collaboration with world-class leaders in media to build a storytelling format that puts the narrative first. This is not social media.” Read more here.

Christmas isn’t always the best time to release a tentpole action blockbuster like the latest installment of the Mission:Impossible series. It worked in 2011, when the hilariously named, but actually quite good Mission:Impossible Ghost Protocol was released, but then again that film wasn’t up against a new Star Wars. In any case, the Paramount has just moved up the release date of the follow-up movie, from Christmas 2015 to July 31st, assuring no intergalactic competition for the Tom Cruise franchise.

Selma writer/director Ava Duvernay has just announced plans to reunite with her Best Picture-nominated film’s star for a film on the topic, which she will write and direct. The film is said to involve both a love story and a murder mystery. Judging by the director’s previous effort, however, the film will likely bring the respectful, non-exploitive touch to historical events that a film about Katrina demands.

Winning several Grammy awards for their long-gestating fourth album, Random Access Memory, is but one of the things that qualify Daft Punk for the biopic treatment. Pretty much every other thing involves the fact that they are robots. Not real robots, mind you, but the band’s two members, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, have committed to their helmet schtick for something like 15 years now. Get ready to have that mystique demystified with Eden, a new film about the pair’s path to unlikely ubiquity.