Kim Kardashian Stars In T-Mobile’s Super Bowl Spot

After conquering one corner of the mobile world, with a blockbuster mobile game, Kim Kardashian West has now become the face of a major mobile brand, starring in T-Mobile’s Super Bowl spot.

Sometimes a celebrity just needs to step out of their bubble and use their incredible popularity and cultural reach for a greater cause. George Clooney and Darfur. Angelina Jolie and Syrian refugees. Emma Watson and gender equality. Now in this PSA-style Super Bowl ad promoting T-Mobile’s Data Stash, Kardashian joins the list with an impassioned plea of her own. You guys, she’s just really concerned that you’re losing out on valuable mobile data that could’ve been used to see her make-up, tennis backhand, outfits, vacations, and outfits (again). Yep, Kim’s cause is . . . Kim.

Kardashian announced the big news with a tweet that conveyed her excitement about participating in the spot and her sadness at not getting face time with T-Mobile’s renegade CEO John Legere.

With his colorful persona, range of seemingly BS-busting policies, and ubiquitous advertising, Leger has re-made the image of T-Mobile since taking over the company in 2012.

Created by Publicis Seattle, the spot debuted during Conan on Monday night. It’s one of two ads T-Mobile will air during the game.

“The ad really incorporated a lot of my personality,” Kardashian told People. “We really went over scene by scene and what selfies I thought would really showcase me and what I would do.”





Kardashian has appeared in the big game before, fronting a Sketchers ad in 2012. T-Mobile returns to the Super Bowl after airing three spots, one featuring Tim Tebow, in last year’s game.