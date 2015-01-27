Paralympian Amy Purdy And The Voice Of Muhammad Ali Star In Toyota’s Super Bowl Spot

We’ve already seen one teaser for a Toyota Super Bowl spot in which the carmaker dipped into serious dadvertising . For its second big game spot, the carmaker and agency Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles, juxtapose Paralympic snowboarder Amy Purdy shredding on the mountain, ballroom dancing and more all to the voiceover of an awesome 1974 rant by Muhammad Ali outlining in great detail all the ways he had achieved greatness.

It’s hard not to appreciate Ali’s rousing speech and the scenes of Purdy’s greatness, though, much like the dad ad, it’s not entirely clear what the connection to Toyota is. The spot would have been elevated if the struggle and story weren’t so frequently interrupted by product shots. The ad has nothing to with Toyota, so why are we seeing it’s push button ignition and a cliche car-ad driving shot? The idea is to tie a brand image to Purdy’s story and Ali’s words, not sell individual car features. Imagine the impact of both Purdy and Ali if you could feel the struggle and triumph uninterrupted like in Samsung’s “Sport Doesn’t Care” or even P&G’s Tough Love Paralympic ads. All in all, a good spot, with a missed opportunity for some greatness of its own.



