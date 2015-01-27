Rest Assured, The Real Victoria’s Secret Super Bowl Ad Features A Lot Less Football, And Clothes

Recently, Victoria’s Secret released a Super Bowl teaser ad in which supermodels like Doutzen Kroes, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, and Candice Swanepoel took to the gridiron. Not in some Lingerie League type abomination, but respectfully attired in full football gear.

Safe to say, it was likely the exact opposite what many of the brand’s consumers expected. Rest assured, underwear fans, the real Super Bowl ad for Victoria’s Secret is pretty much exactly what you’d expect. In this case, a lingerie-filled hard sell pitch for Valentine’s Day.



