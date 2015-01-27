Coke’s Super Bowl Campaign Takes On Internet Hate And Urges Viewers To #MakeItHappy Instead

The Internet, as we all know, is terrible. Or, at least, people on the Internet are terrible–a mass of harassment and bullying, racism and sexism and homophobia, designed to drive people who critique video games into seclusion, and to ensure that the unpopular kids at school can’t even avoid their tormenters when they’re at home in their own bedrooms. But let’s not dwell on the negative here: In Coke’s forthcoming Super Bowl spot, the negativity that dominates discourse on the Internet gets called out, and replaced with something a little more upbeat.





The campaign–which launched online on Monday with the hashtag #MakeItHappy–is built around a 60-second spot by Wieden+Kennedy that will premiere during the game. There are a handful of teasers, though, that capture the spirit of the campaign–how the Internet connects people and improves lives, and how it also is used as a tool for bullying–as well as a series of longer documentaries about celebrities and YouTube stars who’ve overcome extreme negativity online. The campaign is an extension of the brand’s ongoing “Open Happiness” theme.





Online harassment and the culture of meanness that exists on the Internet are weighty topics for Coke to address in a Super Bowl commercial–but they’re also important, and imagining the better world we should live in both online and off can, we suppose, make a person thirsty. Still, on Monday after the game, we’d recommend against reading the comments on the commercial when it shows up on YouTube.