Don’t Look Now, But Your Innovation Is Showing

When building a new product, it’s easy to think the race to innovation is over when the hurdles of “does this actually work?” and “how well does it work?” are cleared. But there’s one more obstacle that, once addressed, can mean the difference between good and great innovation: how well does it work within a consumer’s life?

It’s a question Matt Holden keeps at the center of creating new features for Dropbox.

Matt Holden

“With great innovations you try to make them useful to as wide a set of people as possible, so to really achieve a lot of impact they need to be as simple as possible but no simpler,” says Holden, product manager at Dropbox. “My favorite innovations, whether at Dropbox or elsewhere, are ones that seem obvious where the user often doesn’t realize something is going on but there’s a lot of hard work behind the scenes.”

Holden offers his tips for keeping innovation as simple and seamless as possible.

“One of the early features I worked on at Dropbox is called “Screenshot to Dropbox.” We noticed users were taking a lot of screenshots on their computers to share with coworkers or their family and a lot of them were being sent by email. You can use Dropbox to do it but there are a number of steps. So we built a feature that automatically makes those screenshots shareable.

“There are different ways we could’ve done it but we didn’t really want people to have to learn a new tool. These people already learned how to take screenshots, so Dropbox should be able to automatically make that more magical–it should just feel like magic and really become a learning-free zone. So we used the exact same keyboard shortcuts, and because Dropbox is running we’re able to copy a link right to your clipboard so you can shoot it off in an email or a chat. That was a feature that automatically upgraded something they were already doing with no learning on their part.”

“It’s really important to talk to customers and people who don’t use your products–really listen to them, watch them use a product, ask them lots of questions. If you build just what people are asking for, you’ll actually end up with a pretty complex product because people will ask for lots of different things, so you need to dig deeper and understand the problems. People will sometimes ask for something and if you really try to ask solid questions and really understand what’s the problem they’re having they may not even know what the solution would be–you may come up with a simpler way to solve their problem that they wouldn’t necessarily know to ask for.