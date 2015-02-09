Medium’s Secret Weapon: Design

That’s Medium CEO Evan Williams’s icebreaker as we sit down to chat at my Roadmap conference last November.

“Thanks. You like this sole?” My blue tasseled slip-ons have purple ones. “A sole nobody sees . . .”

Williams completes my thought: “But you know it’s there.”

Williams has spent more than 15 years creating Internet communications tools—Blogger, then Twitter, and now Medium—and this is what has made him so successful: He notices the easily overlooked elements which often make everything else possible.

Medium has become the talk of the tech, media, and design communities, in part because it’s Ev and also because a lot of people love debating whether Medium is a platform or a publisher (it’s both). But the unappreciated reason Medium is so compelling is that it has brought experience design to digital. Because of the transient and replaceable nature of the web, it has lacked anyone willing to go beyond aesthetics and into experience. Great design is about crafting a complete vibe, not just trendy features or cool packaging. You can see Medium’s influence almost everywhere you read online, from Politico to personal blogs. Not bad for a two-year-old startup.