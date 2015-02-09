The Recommender: March 2015

“10,000 Emerald Pools is the first single from the band Børns. It’s magical, a beautiful mix of folk and electronic that’s both ­modern and nostalgic of happy ’80s music. I’m ­excited to see what else they create and how they continue to innovate.”

—Azhar Hashem

CMO, Sproutling

“Purely Perfect is a new shampoo-and-conditioner created by the man (Michael Gordon) who started Bumble and Bumble. I love it and recommend it to all my friends.”

—Monica Zwirner

Cofounder, MZ Wallace

Patternity.org is an interesting site to peruse. I’ll go to their research section to get inspiration on colors and textures.”

—Monica Zwirner

“I got the chocolate layer cake from Vegan Divas for my (recently turned vegan) wife’s birthday and it was phenomenal. They are setting a new standard for high-end vegan sweets—keep it up!”

—Tomer Ben-Kiki

Cofounder, Happify

The only cell-phone mount I’ve found that holds an iPhone tight and straight—and won’t fall apart if you throw

it in your carry-on—is ­Reticam.”

—Brian Mullins

CEO, Daqri

“My favorite news reader is Prismatic. It recommends content based on my interest and my social graph, and it’s great on web and mobile.”

—Kenny Ma