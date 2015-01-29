When Family Trumps Business, It’s Time To Pivot: The Perky Jerky Story

This was the case for Brian Levin. Almost 13 years ago, Levin was “deeply enthralled” with his first startup, a wireless software company called Mobliss. He recalls things being “hectic enough” even when it was just he and his wife. Then came the news that three more would be joining them soon.

Brian Levin and triplets Jake, Sam, and Lexi

In 2002, shortly after their triplets were born, Levin and his wife further learned that one of them, Sam, had Down syndrome. “Of course you go through a lot of grief and pain, and then you quickly realize how lucky you really are,” says Levin, noting that a condition like Down syndrome “in fact has many true upsides: Sam is one of the most loving kids you could possibly imagine.”

An offer came to sell Mobliss. Levin likens his situation to that of a game show contestant who is assured a certain amount of money, but has a hunch that he can win more if he just takes on a little more risk. Back when he was childless, there’s no question he would have held onto the company. “It felt like we were just getting started, and if we’re selling now, what are we leaving on the table?” he recalls.

But he had more people to think of now. He made the more conservative decision: He sold the company. “It’s akin to quitting at the $500,000 question, knowing you wanted to do it, and then the million-dollar question comes up and you knew the answer,” he recalls, noting the value that accrued to Mobliss after he sold it. Still, he didn’t waste time regretting the decision. “When you have the entrepreneur mentality, then it’s, ‘Well. I can do it again. And I can do it better next time.’”

So Levin did just that, building a location-based services company called Useful Networks. Again, the company grew successful–and again, Levin’s life was upended by a surprising diagnosis for one of his children. His son Jake, aged 3, was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic degenerative disorder.

“That’s something that really kind of hits you in the stomach in the worst way, and causes you to change your outlook on life again,” says Levin. Unlike Down syndrome, Duchenne has no redeeming qualities. The prognosis is dire: rapid decline in muscular function, and a life expectancy that doesn’t extend past one’s 20s. “There’s nothing positive about Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It’s a race against time,” says Levin.