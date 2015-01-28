How To Be A Smooth Talker And Eliminate Filler Words

“Ask not what your country can, ah, do for you. Ask what, like, you can do for your country.”

Filler words: They may be small, but as this reimagined quote from John F. Kennedy illustrates, little “ahs,” “ers,” and other disfluencies can have a massive effect on your speaking impact.

In fact, the more filler words you use, the more you diminish yourself as a speaker. You may be extremely capable and confident in what you are saying, but when you use too many filler words, your audience’s attention is deflected away from your message and instead becomes focused on you as the messenger. Your audience begins to wonder if you are unsure of yourself. And if they think you are unsure of yourself, they begin to doubt you and they begin to doubt your message.

Another reason filler words are a big deal is because they interrupt the flow of your ideas. The more filler words you use, the more you invite distraction and your ideas constantly skip.

Worse yet, if your audience starts picking up on a particular filler word that you use often, they start focusing on it. They may even start counting–“How many times did he say, ‘uh?'” or “Can you believe how many times she said, ‘like?'”–and you’ll lose your audience to the math.

To clear up your speaking, you need to analyze the patterns of where your “ahs” and “ers” appear. There are three common patterns: transitional, structural, and verbal.

If you notice your filler words come as you shift from one idea to another, then you use them transitionally. Luckily for you, these are the easiest to fix.