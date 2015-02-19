The Quest For Social Justice Goes Mobile

From protests demanding democracy and justice to the rise in citizen journalism and documentation of police encounters, the year 2014 has been a year of mobilized action—mobile being the operative word. In light of civil unrest in politically charged places including Ferguson, Missouri, New York City, Hong Kong, and Mexico, a new genre of platforms and apps designed to bring underreported acts of injustice to the forefront are making their way into the hands of demonstrators across the globe.

Without any entertainment or e-commerce features, these tools may not make it to the top of iTunes, but they could help save lives. At the very least, if deployed and used properly, they’ll provide valuable data for governments, activists and the media. Here are three social justice tools designed to help citizens protect themselves and their communities.

In November, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) launched the Mobile Justice smartphone app, which can record video of police interactions and send them directly to the ACLU for review. Currently available to Android users in Nebraska, Missouri, Oregon, and Mississippi, the app is modeled after the NYCLU’s Stop and Frisk app, created by Jason Van Anden, who licensed the technology to the ACLU and worked with the group on deploying it.





After reading statistics released by the attorney general, which showed racial disparities in stops, arrests, and and searches, members of the ACLU decided it was time to build a tool to document improper police stops, and communicate with people who may not know what their rights are. Jeffrey Mittman, executive director of the ACLU of Missouri, says the app was made for four reasons. These include providing evidence for civil rights violations when needed in individual cases, serving as a legislative tool, educating the public, and providing a resource for police officers, as well.

According to the ACLU of Missouri, the app has been downloaded 1,213 times in Missouri, 133 times in Mississippi, 228 times in Nebraska, and 407 times in Oregon.

“This is a tool that’s helpful in Ferguson, but we want to be clear that it’s for the entire state and other states,” says Mittman.

What do workers rights in Bangladesh, FARC Columbia, and sexual assault in India all have in common? They’re all underreported stories featured on the citizen journalism platform, CrowdVoice, which curates news on human rights violations rarely covered by mainstream media. Developed by Bahraini civil rights activist, Es’ra Al-Shafei, founder of Mideast Youth, the tool relies on crowdsourced contributions from users all over the world. Al-Shafei founded the platform in 2010 out of a need for a space for her and her peers to consolidate information about the social movements they cared about most.