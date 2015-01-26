Watch Cool New Animated Trailers For “Casablanca,” “Apocalypse Now,” And More

The Animation Workshop–part of VIA University College, in Viborg, Denmark–offers bachelor’s degrees in character animation to students from around the world. (Classes are taught in English, to make things easy–or at least equally difficult–for everybody.) And as part of their coursework, students are tasked with recreating trailers for existing films–in a visually striking style that both captures and reinvents the look of the original as something new, and freshly animated.





This year’s students went big on the Hollywood classics–Casablanca, Apocalypse Now, Some Like It Hot and Grease among them (as well as Wim Wenders’s slightly more offbeat Paris, Texas)–for 30-second spots that highlight the film’s characters and iconic imagery (or, in the case of Grease, a curious sci-fi reinterpretation). Check out this year’s crop in the gallery above, and at the Workshop’s Vimeo page–which also features the work of students from previous years, in case you wanted to see a decidedly less-Wes Anderson-y take on Bottle Rocket.