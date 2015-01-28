22 Movies Every Designer Should Watch On Netflix

advertisement

advertisement

Sometimes you take a look at your Netflix queue and think there’s nothing decent on the service. That’s not entirely true! Netflix has certainly lost its library of mainstream Hollywood films over the past few years. But for the designer in search of inspiration–or anyone with a love of visual culture–Netflix is still loaded with some superb films and documentaries. Here are 22 to get you started. 1-2. Objectified/Urbanized Call it two thirds of director Gary Hustwit’s Design Trilogy. Objectified fetishizes the obsession behind industrial design. And Urbanized tours the world of urban planning. (Helvetica, arguably his most renowned film, is currently not available on Netflix Instant). Hustwit has a particular talent for digging into the granular thought processes of modern day designers without ever dumbing down their soundbites. [Watch here and here] 3. Design Is One: Lella & Massimo Vignelli

advertisement

advertisement

If you boiled down every western you’ve ever seen into one archetype of gunslinging–then you put that story into the hands of one of the greatest cinematographers in history (Tonino Delli Colli, The Good, The Bad, The Ugly and Life Is Beautiful)–you’d get Once Upon a Time In The West, a rare gem in Netflix’s ever-dwindling options for truly excellent streamable films. [Watch here] 6. Leviathan Some documentaries feature a lot of talking heads. Others, a tightly scripted story. Leviathan has no desire for narration. It puts you inside the bowels of a commercial fishing boat, drowning the camera in a dramatic abyss where Moby Dick meets Fight Club, with blood, chains, and horrific storms. The decidedly non-linear structure and use of portable cameras attached to people, animals, and objects offer up visual perspectives that few other documentaries have been able to achieve.[Watch here] 7. Indie Game: The Movie

advertisement

What’s it like to make a hit video game with a staff of one or two people, taking meetings with Microsoft execs before going back to 12 hours of pixel painting? This very watchable documentary profiles two teams of designers while they created Super Meat Boy and Fez, a couple of the biggest critical and financial indie hits of the past decade, in a high-stakes race to make both deadlines and ends meet. [Watch here] 8. Bill Cunningham New York “It’s one snap, two snaps, or he ignores you, which is death.” That’s Vogue editor Anna Wintour describing the on-the-street fashion photographer Bill Cunningham, who has been contributing to the New York Times Style section for decades. This documentary explores his work, and life, with some irresistible soundbites from celebrities he has photographed. [Watch here] 9. Cutie and the Boxer

advertisement

Ushio Shinohara is a neo-Dada artist who paints by punching his pigments. Noriko is his wife. This documentary–which won Zachary Heinzerling the 2013 Sundance Film Festival award for best director– explores the quirks and sacrifices of their 40-year marriage. [Watch here] 10. Detropia Not the easiest documentary to watch, Detropia is a portrait of Detroit’s decay, seen through the eyes of three of its residents and told without narration. [Watch here] 11. Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry Ai Weiwei is China’s most prominent artist-activist, known for openly challenging the Chinese government (and even being imprisoned for it). The documentary takes you inside his studio, work, and philosophies. [Watch here] 12. The Grandmaster Kung fu is the most beautiful of the martial arts, and The Grandmaster, by acclaimed Hong Kong action auteur Wong Kar-wai, captures it with a poetically noir brutality–even if critics have panned the story itself. [Watch here]

advertisement

13. Exit Through the Gift Shop If you haven’t heard about this “documentary” about graffiti artist Banksy, we’d rather not spill the beans by getting too much into it. Come for the street art. Stay (or leave) for the conspiracy theories. [Watch here] 14. The Waiting Room The state of healthcare is a complicated mess, especially for the uninsured. The Waiting Room takes you behind the doors of an ER in Oakland, California, following the patients and doctors who attempt to balance their resources and mitigate tragedies within the bureaucratic structure that could greatly benefit from an industry-wide redesign. [Watch here] 15. Metropolis Yes it was filmed in 1927. Yes that means it’s silent. But Metropolis is still an amazing piece of architectural sci-fi, set in a dystopian future in which just about everything has gone to crap except for the unbelievable set budgets. It’s hard to believe that the film was made before the advent of computer-generated imagery. Director Fritz Lang relied on tricks like mirrors and miniatures to pull off the film’s special effects. If you can’t take the pace of the movie’s narrative, we won’t judge. Just load it up in the background for a bit of visual splendor. [Watch here] 16. Jiro Dreams of Sushi Chances are, you have seen this documentary, or been told by everyone you know to see it. For good reason. It’s a portrait that honors, not just of one of the greatest sushi chefs alive, but the whole idea of mastering a craft itself. [Watch here] 17. The City Dark Is there a side effect to urbanism beyond crime or air quality? What if the shining lights of our cities–so-called “light pollution”–were true danger unto itself? The City Dark argues that it is, and that civilization, alongside most terrestrial life on our planet, has relied on the night sky full of stars for billions of years–a night sky that we have since washed out in manmade light. [Watch here] 18. Melancholia What does psychosis look like? Danish director Lars von Trier explores the inner mind of a young bride in the film Melancholia, through cinematography of a galactic scope. Lightning shoots from fingertips, and worlds literally collide. The end of the world has never felt so dramatic. [Watch here]

advertisement

19. Pina Dance. Choreography. Performance. They’ve never been better explored or more gorgeously shot than in Pina, a profile of Pina Bausch’s Tanztheater Wuppertal dance company filmed shortly before she died. [Watch here] 20. Drew: The Man Behind the Poster Indiana Jones. Back to the Future. Star Wars. They’re great movies, and maybe even better posters. Drew Struzan is the artist behind these works. Friends like Harrison Ford and George Lucas profile Struzan in this documentary about the lost art of hand-drawn posters. [Watch here] 21. Life In A Day Your daily life is but one small piece of the the human experience. Filmmakers behind Life In A Day invited the world to film itself July 24, 2010, then condensed the 80,000 submissions into a 94-minute montage of humanity across the world. [Watch here] 22. Snowpiercer Humanity has frozen itself out of its own world. The few survivors live on a single train, ever in motion lest it freeze. Why would a designer be interested in seeing Snowpiercer? It’s a masterpiece of set design, as each car encapsulates a vital component for humanity to survive. There are cars for growing produce, for raising fish, for teaching school, and, of course, for orgiastic parties. [Watch here]