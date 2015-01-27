Sophisticated Accessories For Design-Minded Drinkers

A great drink should be accompanied by great drinking gear. When it comes to making imbibing chic, the Brooklyn-based product designers at Areaware have got you covered.

Their spring 2015 collection, released this week, features plenty of boozy accessories to make your next party a smash:

Designer Julianne Ahn’s circular, corked flasks fit around your wrist for drinking on the go. The colorful porcelain bracelets hold a shot of liquor each–so you always have a tipple on hand.





Runa Klock’s geometric drinking stones keep your drink tasting cool (without diluting it), and looking even cooler. The colored stones–shaped like pyramids, cylinders, cubes, and more–can be used to help identify which glass is yours.





The collection also boasts colorful updates to designer Brendan Ravenhill’s rustic woodblock bottle opener. The beech openers, outfitted with magnets and a nail to neatly remove bottle caps, now come in bright shades of blue, green, red, yellow and orange.





And because no party would be complete without snacks, there’s Studio Daphna Laurens’s double-sided serving trays. One side of the hexagonal wooden blocks are smooth for controlled chopping, while the other side is textured for serving. Angled grooves within the wood make your cheese plate pop.

Check out the full collection from Areaware.