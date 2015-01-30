Startups Revolutionizing Work

By now, nearly every business, from the large enterprise to the scrappy startup, engages in some form of digital work. But the conventional formula for gauging productivity—measuring inputs against outputs—doesn’t fully quantify the intangible and ephemeral nature of how we do our jobs today, says Mukund Mohan, director of Microsoft Ventures . That dissonance forces organizations as well as employees to tackle some challenging questions: How do you define productivity now? How do you improve it? What tools do you need to do so?

“This is a conversation we need to have,” said Mohan during a recent scouting sweep of the East Coast. His division identifies top startups that are innovating in areas that align with Microsoft’s expertise—in this case, digital work in the enterprise space—and invites the most promising to join Microsoft Ventures’ Accelerator.

The accelerator represents a new way that the tech giant is engaging with early-stage startups. The program brings 10 companies to its Seattle headquarters where, over four months, Mohan and his team expose them to pr­­oduct experts, mentors, designers, and Fortune 500 executives. The goal is jump-starting these young businesses in a way that only a company of Microsoft’s scale can.

For the accelerator’s second class, which starts in March, Mohan is eager to identify new enterprise software, services, and platforms to enhance productivity in creative ways. Improving digital collaboration and communication. Enabling the Internet of Things in a complex B-to-B environment. Mining big data for new insights and untapped value.

Microsoft Ventures’ first class completed the program in December. Since then, a handful of the companies have succeeding in striking distribution deals (or are about to) that will bring their products to national retailers. Nearly all of them secured investors following graduation (average funding: $725,000). For those startups, the unifying theme was home applications of the Internet of Things, such as the first smart water heater and Wi-Fi-enabled light pads that can be controlled by a smartphone.

For the second class, the emphasis is shifting from consumer to business enterprise —and the search for talent broadened. New York was the fifth stop on an 11-city tour across North America, spearheaded by Sonal Mane, Startup Portfolio manager at Microsoft. “We are thrilled to kick off this ongoing dialogue with the best minds among startups, to help us define what the future of work will be,” Mane said. “We know the bleeding-edge ideas, hacks, and business models come from the outside.”

At Microsoft Ventures’ Open House in New York, some of the area’s best and brightest tech talent filled NYU’s year-old Entrepreneurs Lab, a street-level space just off Washington Square Park, to share how their startups were hacking away at the productivity problem, using data analytics, wearable sensors, even holograms in a variety of industries. Mohan reminded the entrepreneurs of Microsoft Ventures’ unusual no-strings approach: $25,000 and access to Microsoft’s resources, without a required equity stake in the companies. The mission is simple: “How do we help you do something in four months that would otherwise take you 12 months or longer?” asked Mohan, a serial entrepreneur whose own experience—“I have sold two companies and failed at four or five”—created a palpable kinship with the New York startup crowd. (They cheered his resilience.)