The Man Who Is Attempting To Repair GoDaddy’s Sexist Reputation

After a decade of grossly offensive advertisements objectifying scantily clad women, website domain provider GoDaddy is trying to convince the world that its tasteless days are over.

In late 2013, chief marketing officer Barb Rechterman announced that the company has “matured” and “evolved” and promised to put an end to its infamous racy ads. This decision came after the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company found itself in a heated backlash from websites like BreakUpWithGoDaddy.com and female business owners who placed pressure on Etsy to stop doing business with the domain giant. As a result, GoDaddy’s Super Bowl ads last year had less skin showing and more emphasis on small businesses.

Chief executive Blake Irving says the company’s new advertising strategy is here to stay, but ending sleazy ads isn’t the only thing on his agenda since taking over in January 2013.

In fact, Irving tells Fast Company it’s his “personal quest” to “set a tone and an environment that women can thrive in” mostly because of a promise he made to his sister years ago.

“My youngest sister was a psychologist and a researcher who specialized in eating disorders … one of her theses was the effect of the media on women’s bodies and self-esteem … my sister ended up passing away tragically about 12 years ago and my promise to her was that I would pursue as much as I could in my own field to level the playing field for women so that they’re not at a disadvantage and actually have every benefit that men have because she was such a strong advocate,” he says. “When I came to GoDaddy, it was hard to imagine a better place to come to shift the way women are perceived in the media.”

Reputation takes a long time to change, especially if you’ve got a 10-year history of doing advertising that’s more about getting attention.

“We’ve changed [sexism at GoDaddy]. I’ll be adamant on that. That’s not something we’re trying to change. It’s changed. A lot. I think the numbers are speaking for themselves and the folks that are here will tell you, there’s been a massive shift.”

Approximately one-third of the company’s leadership team is made up of women, including chief technology officer Elissa Murphy, who Irving hired from Yahoo. He also appointed former Apple executive Betsy Rafael as the company’s first female board member.