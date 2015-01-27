How An Online Artisan Marketplace Wants To Upend The World Of Fair Trade

All things being equal, most people would probably choose to purchase fair trade goods. After all, who doesn’t want artisans to earn enough to support themselves?

Unfortunately, most fair trade businesses operate as middlemen. They purchase items for a supposed “fair price” and then re-sell them to consumers. There’s no way to know how much is going to the business and how much to the artisan. Unlike fair trade coffee and other select foodstuffs, there are no standards of what constitutes a fair price for crafts.

Handmade scarf by Bouchta El Oudghiri via Anou

“When a website list their crafts as fair trade it’s really just about marketing,” says Dan Driscoll, founder of Anou. “In many fair trade organizations, 20, maybe 25 percent of the final selling price goes to the artisans.”

Driscoll, a former Peace Corps volunteer in Morocco, created Anou with Tom

Counsell, a fellow Peace Corps Volunteer, so that consumers can purchase from Moroccan artisans directly, with no middleman in between. On the site, customers can find for sale all manner of Moroccan handmade crafts from rugs to silver jewelry to wooden kitchenware.

“It’s a huge problem when the vast majority of the wealth these sales are producing is leaving the community,” he says.

Driscoll believes that in order to keep wealth in the artisan community, the artisans themselves need to take over business operations. But that’s not an easy task when most artisans are not literate in their native language–much less English–and don’t have access to American and European markets, where most goods are sold.

“When you have fair trade organizations that are claim to be trying to get people out of poverty, you don’t really want outsource the valuable skills that could help them run a business,” he says. “But that’s what everyone is doing. If we’re really concerned with pulling artisans out of poverty, then it’s imperative that they take over these skills.”