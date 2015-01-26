This Music Video Reveals What Your Most Successful Facebook Friends Are Hiding

The most important thing to remember is that all of your Facebook friends are total liars . Sometimes, it’s easy to forget, though, and that’s when you end up going down a FB-stalking K-hole engulfed in a cloud of FOMO-based ennui. It’s a behavior so common, it even has its own anthem.





Comedian and Eric Andre Show writer Pat Regan recently released the video “Facebook Stalking Your More Successful Friends” through CollegeHumor. The song walks us through several familiar hallmarks of digitally wrought jealousy, both monumental (your friend got cast on an HBO show) and mundane (your friend got 99 “likes” on a pic on Throwback Thursday). The feeling described should be instantly familiar to anyone who has never been on the record as feeling hashtagblessed before.





Toward the end of the song, Regan reminds us that these pictures only tell half of the story. Also important to keep in mind, though, is that perhaps the most truly successful among us are the ones who don’t broadcast every single move they make online.