Rare Louis Kahn House Up For Sale

A rare home designed by the celebrated architect Louis Kahn in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is up for sale. The architect designed and built the Clever House between 1957 and 1962 for Fred and Elaine Cox Clever, at the height of his career.

Kahn is best known for his monumental institutional works, like the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California, and the National Assembly Building in Dhaka, Bangladesh, but he also designed a couple dozen houses. The Clever House is one of only nine of these small-scale projects ever built.

Trend via Zillow

The three-bedroom house looks a little decrepit from the outside, but inside it still retains its wood-paneled mid-century vibe. Its highlight is a central living room with spectacular triangular skylights, a taste of Kahn’s mastery of light-filled spaces.

Check the house out (selling for only $289,900!) here.