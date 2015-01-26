Bill Nye’s Tiny Orbital Craft Will Sail On Sunlight

Space exploration nonprofit The Planetary Society is set to launch a small spacecraft this May to test the viability of solar sails.

The Planetary Society’s spacecraft, LightSail, is tiny–four inches by four inches by one foot, the size of a loaf of bread, says The New York Times. Once in orbit, the LightSail will undergo a month of testing before extending four 13-foot booms and unfurling four triangular pieces of Mylar less than 1/5,000 of an inch thick. The rig will form a square sail nearly 345 square feet.

Back in the 1860s, physicist James Clerk Maxwell posited that photons (tiny light particles) impart a bit of momentum when bouncing off shiny surfaces. Get enough of those particles hammering a big enough surface, and a spacecraft could “sail” through the stars, the theory goes.

Photo:Josh Spradling / The Planetary Society

“We strongly believe this could be a big part of the future of interplanetary missions,” The Planetary Society’s chief executive William Sanford Nye told The New York Times. “It will ultimately eventually take a lot of missions a long, long way.”

William Nye is, of course, Bill Nye The Science Guy, host of the eponymous science show that captivated children in the mid-’90s. Noted for his enthusiasm and extensive bowtie collection, Nye is a beloved champion of STEM education and has supported domestic solar energy to wean homes off of fossil fuel-generated electricity.

Nye’s current position as the CEO of The Planetary Society is the result of a meeting with his former professor Carl Sagan at Nye’s 10-year Cornell reunion–a passing of the baton from one science legend to the next.

The first LightSail will reach an unspecified orbit–undisclosed because a military satellite is also part of the payload in the Atlas V rocket launching the LightSail–and then drop back into the atmosphere a few days after sail deployment and burn up upon re-entry. The first LightSail won’t stay in orbit because the air drag pulling the sail at that altitude will be greater than the photons pushing it.