Will Microsoft’s HoloLens Win The Race For Your Face?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Microsoft recently introduced its own augmented reality, head-based piece of technology, joining the likes of Google Glass and Oculus Rift. Will its HoloLens eventually be remembered as nothing more than the Segway for your face or is there real potential in this idea? We discuss, you decide. Then you tell us what you think with hashtag #29thFloor. Got that, or do you need us to repeat it with holograms?

