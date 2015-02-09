20 Lessons Of Innovation For 2015

That is the demanding filter we use to assess candidates for our annual Most Innovative Companies list. It is a brutal, unyielding framework—directly in keeping with today’s business reality. Only a handful of companies repeat on our main Top 50 list year to year because the pace of change is so intense. Successful enterprises struggle to outdo themselves; new entrants with new ideas and new momentum are constantly emerging, demanding attention.

This year marks Fast Company’s 20th anniversary, but that benchmark means nothing if we aren’t challenging our own assumptions—and helping our readers challenge theirs. That’s one reason this year’s list includes only five repeats from a year ago. The goal of our Most Innovative Companies coverage is to encapsulate the state of innovation as it exists right now. With each new iteration of this project, we discover new things. Here, in honor of our 20th anniversary, are 20 lessons we’ve gleaned for 2015.

As much as we extol Apple and Google for big breakthroughs like iPads and self-driving cars, these leaders often shine due to iterative innovation. Apple makes it to No. 2 on our 2015 list because of a raft of iOS tweaks; Google is No. 4 for the success of its once-derided Chromebook. Our No. 1 company, Warby Parker, has elevated a smart concept with dogged attention to detail.

When Mark Zuckerberg graced March 2010’s Most Innovative Companies cover, Instagram (No. 5) didn’t exist. Now it has more than 300 million monthly users. Such velocity of change is everywhere. Japanese messaging firm Line (No. 14) has swiftly built up 170 million users. Gilead Sciences (No. 16) reduced time to market for lifesaving drug Sovaldi from seven years to two.

Some innovations mature at their own pace. HBO (No. 7), Kickstarter (No. 33), SoundCloud (No. 32), and 72andSunny (No. 43) appeared on our list back in 2012; they return this year as a next phase of development kicks in. We’re keenly watching alums like Pinterest (2013 honoree), which is introducing a new revenue model; if early tests are any indication, we’ll see the company back on the list in 2016.

Our repeats from the 2014 list are Apple, Google, Netflix (No. 30), Tesla Motors (No. 17), and Warby Parker. But other previous honorees are still excelling. Nike, top-ranked in 2013, saw its stock rise more than 20% in 2014.