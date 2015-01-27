This Company Will Get You Into Unlimited Fitness Classes

There used to be two ways to get a regular workout: You could join a gym, locking yourself into a long-term commitment, or you could sign up for individual, boutique fitness classes whose costs quickly add up. But a former Bain consultant created a third way—a $99 pass that gets members into an unlimited number of classes, from boxing to Pilates, hosted by a wide range of small businesses. It is, to be cliché about it, the Netflix of fitness. And in less than two years, the company, ClassPass , has become an obsession of fitness-minded women—along with raising $52 million in funding, booking 1.5 million reservations, and expanding to nearly two dozen U.S. cities.

“Every time I go to almost any studio, there’s tons of people there because of ClassPass,” says Lisa Elaine Held, features editor at Well+Good, a site that covers boutique fitness news. “They’re bringing boutique fitness to a huge set of people who otherwise could only afford it here or there, and now they can take classes all month long.”

But to accomplish this, ClassPass founder and CEO Payal Kadakia had to pull off something harder than the most advanced spinning class: She had to convince thousands of small fitness studios, who have almost never collaborated with competitors, to think about the fitness industry in an entirely new way.

When Kadakia launched her startup in the summer of 2012 out of accelerator TechStars, she called it Classtivity. It was an online directory of boutique fitness classes that enabled users to find out which businesses had open slots. The business model depended entirely upon users booking classes through the site—the company would take a cut of each transaction—but that didn’t happen. “It was like crickets. No one was booking,” says Kadakia, an MIT alum who worked at Bain & Company and, later, Warner Music Group. “People were using the site for information, but weren’t transacting.”

Like any good exerciser (try, try again and all that), Kadakia didn’t despair. Instead, she and her team decided to test a concept they called Passport: a $49 pass that allowed users to take 10 classes of their choice within 30 days. “We thought people would spend a month discovering and then fall in love with one of these studios,” Kadakia says. And if that happened, they’d just go straight to the studio and stop using Passport. But the results showed otherwise: Only about 20% of users committed to a specific class at the end of the month. “We polled everyone, and most said they just wanted to keep doing the Passport experience again.”





That’s how Classtivity became ClassPass. The service launched in New York City in June 2013, and originally offered 10 classes a month for $99. It now offers unlimited classes per month for either $99 or $79, depending on the city. And for those who travel a lot, the company offers ClassPass Flex, a $99 plan that admits users to unlimited classes in every ClassPass-affiliated studio in the country. Anecdotally, users are mostly women in their twenties and thirties of some means (but not $40-per-class, four-times-a-week means). And that’s a big potential customer base: In the past year, Kadakia says, her revenue has grown 30-fold.

The pitch to users is obvious. But why would studios—many of which charge at least $30 per class to regular customers—get on board? In fact, some have refused to, including star-studded indoor cycling mecca SoulCycle. But Kadakia convinces many by presenting ClassPass not as a replacement for their business model, but a supplement to it: Like the last-minute hotel booking app HotelTonight, ClassPass can help fill in otherwise-open class spots. And because 65% of ClassPass users are new to fitness, boutique owners say ClassPass is a way to bring new people in the door.