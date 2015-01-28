How A Zac Efron Obsession Inspired One Yale Student To Launch A Company

“This is a little embarrassing, but I was really fond of Charlie St. Cloud . I had to look like Zac Efron.”

Unable to find the “amazing” T-shirts worn by Efron in the film until two months later, Casper Daugaard was inspired to create a business that would bring fellow film fashion fanatics the products they wanted without the hunt. And thus Spylight was born–ready for its close-up.

Prepared by the previous experience of founding a nutritional e-commerce business in his native Scandinavia, at the end of 2012 Daugaard flew to Los Angeles to meet with executives at 20th Century Fox and pitch them his idea: he would build an e-commerce site to make the clothing that appeared in their shows and movies shoppable, completely at his own risk. All they had to do was give him access to their production sets and designers. A few months later, a deal was made

The idea was incubated at the Yale Entrepreneurial Institute in 2013, the summer before Daugaard’s senior year. After graduating in 2014, he moved out to Los Angeles with his four co-founders from Yale to start the business. They’ve since added on a fifth partner.





Currently, the company has a “small army” of 50 fashion experts who work with production teams and costume designers to identify the clothing worn on shows and movies. If the item is sold out or beyond the average Efron fan’s price-range, they scour the Internet for similar looks.

The clothing is placed in the site’s data base and then paired with one of many online retailers, including millennial favorites ModCloth and J.Crew.

By working directly with the shows, Spylight has added tech savviness (and a monetization strategy) to something fashion bloggers have been doing for years, and trumps other image-recognition based sites, such as Slyce, that often rely on imperfect crowdsourcing or require knowledge of the brand.