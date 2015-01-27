These Sculptures Turn Your Lightbulbs Into Skyscrapers

Is that dingy light bulb hanging from a wire in your living room getting you down? Make it a surrealist art piece by turning it into an upside down skyscraper!

Inspired by the silhouettes of the Art Deco towers thrown up by New Yorkers and Chicagoans with abandon in the 1920s and 1930s, designer David Graas created Stalaclights to cover regular LED lightbulbs. Speaking to CityLab, Graas says the portmanteau name for his Stalaclights came from the realization that “(i)f you would imagine these cities turned upside down it would look just like stalactites growing from the ceiling of a limestone cave.”





Of course, you don’t have to hang these lightbulb sculptures upside down: as long as you’re willing to forgo a shade, they’d look just as good piercing the troposphere above your table lamp. And if you’d rather see an entire city balance itself on the top of your lamp, Graas also sells the Huddle Lamp, which looks like a veritable light-emitting Coruscant.

Graas’s creations can be purchased from his website starting at around $236. If you do, I’d suggest pairing your new lightbulb with this table made of an upside-down city skyline and delight in the panic-inducing attacks of vertigo you instill in your guests.

[via CityLab]