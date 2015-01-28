Never See An Ad Again With This Hacked Oculus

We see hundreds, maybe even thousands of advertisements every day. Amid this sea of marketing, we may forget that branded products are advertisements in and of themselves. The more times we see a brand, the more familiar and comforting it becomes to us, and the more likely we are to buy it over others (just think of how inescapable Coca Cola’s logo is the world over).

A team of student hackers, including Reed Rosenbluth, Jonathan Dubin, Tom Catullo, and Alex Crits-Christoph, are now tackling this insidious form of advertising. Their project, Brand Killer, “envisions a future in which consumers can use augmented reality to opt out corporate influence,” according to their website. The programmers integrated object recognition software, stocked with a library of brand logos, with an Oculus Rift’s front camera to detect and blur brand logos in the environment. Brand Killer is far from polished at the moment, but it’s not hard to imagine a more fleshed out version in the future, especially with products like Microsoft’s HoloLens on the way. When almost every new technological product today is aimed at inundating us with targeted marketing, simply the idea of working against that is revolutionary.

[via Prosthetic Knowledge]