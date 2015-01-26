Creative Brief January 26: Batkid Movie News, Instagram Tattoos, NFL’s YouTube Plans

The last time Eminem promoted something from his new compilation album Shady XV, it was most notable for his on-record suggestion of punching singer Lana del Rey in the face in the style of Ray Rice. (Yikes.) His just-released music video, however, has a slightly more positive claim to fame. “Detroit vs. Everybody” unites Detroit native Eminem with pretty much every other Detroit rapper working today (Danny Brown, Dej Loaf, Big Sean, etc) in an epic regional posse cut.

Analysts say 2014 was a weak year for movies. Bear in mind that just means Hollywood earned $10 billion instead of, like, $11 billion, but still! Do you know what entertainment industry did not have a bad year, though? Apps. The still-strong Angry Bands brand and mobile versions of social media sites, etc, together pulled down $10 billion to match the box office total for the first time–inviting further discussion about whether the term “second screen” is a misnomer.

There may be better things to do with one’s time than train a rabbit to bring you beer, but not many.

Instagram photos are supposed to be ephemeral. (“This is what’s happening right now. And now this is what’s happening right now.”) One way to make them slightly less transitory, however, is to use this machine that creates temporary tattoos from your ‘grams, so you can remember the moment just that bit longer.

We’ve all seen Key & Peele’s East-West Bowl sketch by now, as well as its sequel, and we’re all on board. But can the duo be funny about football beyond funny names and costumes? Well, the answer is yes, because they can make just about anything funny, but also we’ll find out for sure when the comedy duo hosts a Super Bowl Special on January 30th. Watch a preview below.