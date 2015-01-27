You’re Sitting On Possible Personal Gold Mine: Your Creative Hobby

How’s that side project of yours coming along? You know, that little slice of sanity you’ve carved out for yourself as respite from the 9 to 5? It may not look like it now, but you could be sitting on a creative gold mine to boost your business.

Back in 2010, William Beutler left his job at a social media marketing agency to build his own consultancy, Beutler Ink, but his true passion for literature was never far from his mind.

William Beutler

“Even as my consultancy grew slowly, I found the creative itch never went away, and I decided to create an art project based around my first love: literature, combined with a tool of the marketing trade: the infographic,” Beutler says. “What I ended up creating I never would have guessed at the start.”

What Beutler created was a detailed map pinpointing locations referenced in David Foster Wallace’s sweeping masterpiece Infinite Jest. The project included a print poster, Tumblr account, and a searchable website powered by Google Maps. Beutler’s take on Infinite Jest became an Internet favorite but was by no means cheap with the overall cost diving well into five figures–a hard fact to swallow at first seeing as how this side project was originally started to feed his creative, not professional, needs.

The exposure from this project also put me in front of new potential clients. Putting the two together transformed my business completely in a very short time.

“But there was something else I couldn’t have predicted: it would end up doubling my business within a year’s time,” Beutler says. “Through this collaborative project, I met several talented artists and project managers. The exposure from this project also put me in front of new potential clients. Putting the two together transformed my business completely in a very short time. I’ve always believed in trying out new things because you never know what will pay off. The project itself never recouped its costs, narrowly defined. But it paid off big time.”

Infinite Map

Beutler has gone on to create KubrickCast, a podcast exploring each of director Stanley Kubrick’s films, and just completed a short film titled Miss You, a quirky, missed connection kind of love story set to R.E.M.’s “Chance (Dub).” Although KubrickCast hasn’t reached the level of popularity as the Infinite Jest map and Miss You has yet to make its debut, Beutler stands firm on his belief that people should follow their passions wherever they may lead and let the dots connect in time.

“I put passion projects in front of a clear career path. I really never calculated that I should do something because there’s money here,” Beutler says. “The thing I used to say that is definitely still part of the Beutler Ink philosophy is that there are certain things that are cool and they deserve to exist and we want to help them exist for their own value.”