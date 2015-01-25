Rihanna Has A New Song With Kanye West And Paul McCartney, “FourFiveSeconds”

Paul McCartney seems to have made a reinvention resolution last year as the rock legend has been turning up in some unexpected places over the past several months. Those places have included the score for game blockbuster Destiny and in the studio with Kanye West, collaborating with the artist on “Only One,” released earlier this month.

Now McCartney has teamed with West and Rihanna on the new track, “FourFiveSeconds,” released this weekend.





The acoustic track marks a departure for all concerned. Co-written by Ty Dolla $ign and Dallas Austin, the song features McCartney on guitar and a focus on Rihanna’s vocals. West previewed “FourFiveSeconds” at the IHeartRadio Summit music event on Thursday.

The track, available at RihannaNow.com, will reportedly feature on Rihanna’s and Kanye’s new albums.