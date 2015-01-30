Meet Dr. Armpit, Changing Body Odor With Bacteria

Here’s an undeniable fact: In samples collected from seven of New York’s subway platforms, scientists discovered that we’re surrounded in plumes of microbes wafting off other people’s skin. Here’s another undeniable fact: Those bacteria colonize all of our glands and follicles and the entire epidermis. They make our skin smell. The scientific justification for l’eau de bacteria is that scents enabled great apes to sniff out those with optimal fitness and health, basically, find sex without the sickness.

For most of us, though, the axillae are not beacons of communications; they are damp creases under our arms. They are sweat, they stink, we want to stop them. Or, better yet, smother everything with an olfactory bang of scented deodorants—a market so persistently robust that it almost never has to change.

So, then, in the world of underarm odor, “Dr. Armpit” is an outlier: He wants to solve body odor in a totally unusual way. I reached him one evening at his office in Ghent, Belgium. His real name is Chris Callewaert. He is 28 and is not quite a doctor. (The public defense of his doctorate dissertation is scheduled next month.)

“Everybody now gets rid of their bacteria in order to prevent odor,” he told me, “but maybe the solution all along is just to have bacteria there—good bacteria.”

During one recent test, he swabbed the underarms of nine test subjects—three times under the right, three times under the left. For a month, all nine of them stopped using deodorant and antiperspirants. Calleaert swabbed again and then extracted the DNA from all these swabs. His results were published last August. To a nation primed by Old Spice (“shoot lasers” at your “stench monsters”!) and no-soap hygiene experiments and rock salts advertised in the back pages of Harper’s magazine, or whatever it was, the study arrived as perversely welcome news. “Antiperspirants may actually make you smell worse,” a headline on the Washington Post read at the time.