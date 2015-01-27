How To Turn Your Personality Into Your Career Advantage

There are myriad things that can hold back your career, from obvious factors like the skills, experience, and educational background you possess, to less obvious factors like your physical appearance or your boss’s reputation.

One factor you probably haven’t considered is your personality, defined as your typical preferences and style; but it doesn’t have to be that way. With a bit of self-awareness–understanding how you differ from others and especially what others think of you–you can turn your personality from a heavy roadblock to a killer career weapon.

Unless you’re a second-generation dictator, genius inventor, or extraordinary entrepreneur, odds are your potential to get ahead in your career is going to depend on your capacity for getting along with your bosses, colleagues, and clients. And that requires understanding and managing your personality–coming to terms with it and being in control of it so it doesn’t end up controlling you.

Here’s some advice on how you can leverage your natural predispositions, style, and preferences to advance your career:

Everyone brings a different set of personality-based strengths to the table: for example ambition, extraversion, self-discipline, and curiosity. Identifying your strengths is necessary but not sufficient to succeed in your career; you also need to embrace these bright-side aspects of your personality because they provide the raw materials of your talent. Indeed, talent is little more than an exacerbated version of your personality in the right place.

Say, for example, that you’re a confident, ambitious person who is quite extraverted. A career in public relations could be an excellent fit for you. If you’re less extraverted but more disciplined and curious, a technical field like programming or engineering could be a better fit.

Think of some of the more successful businesspeople in the last quarter century. Would Apple’s Steve Wozniak have experienced the same kind of success had he chosen a career as a stockbroker? Probably not. Would Morgan Stanley’s CEO James Gorman have excelled in electrical engineering? Unlikely. Both men were aware of their strengths and reached their full potential as a result.