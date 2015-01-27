Why One-Size-Fits-All Health Initiatives Don’t Work

As time went on, corporate wellness programs sought to better engage employees, encouraging them to partake in company-wide sports and physical activities, providing healthier food options, and–in some cases–reimbursing employees for partaking in health-related activities outside of work.

Today, technologies such as big data analytics and wearable fitness trackers are ushering in a new era of corporate wellness, evolving from a one-size-fits-all model toward more targeted interventions which seek to address individual employees’ health care concerns.

“We very much encourage employers to do routine data collections so that they can understand what the whole population looks like, but also what these sub-populations look like–whether they’re grouped together because of a particular health risk or the type of work they do or their age or some other demographic characteristic,” says Jason Lang, team lead for workplace health programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “If you can direct things to those specific groups as opposed to generally blasting out information to everybody–which might not be of interest or need to a large number of them–then you’re maximizing the use of resources.”

Lang adds while collecting health data on employees was once itself a difficult task–one that involved surveys and questionnaires–wearable technologies and big data analytics have enabled a more seamless and accurate approach. This will continue to improve, along with the sophistication and proliferation of such technologies.

“You get a sense that the program as a whole, or the company as a whole, is really taking a proactive interest in my health versus the general health of everybody,” he says. “[This] can be motivating and engaging factors to get someone to take the next step, and actually take an exercise class, or make a change, or go see their doctor.”

In a recent survey of nearly 20,000 human resources and wellness professionals by Healthiest Employer, an Indianapolis-based workplace population health data and analytics company, 80% ranked “improving overall health of the workforce” as the top motivation behind workplace health initiatives, yet only 15% were satisfied with the results.