Why Women Are Ditching STEM Careers–And How To Change It

Since 1990, the number of women entering careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or commonly known as STEM, has basically remained stagnant.

Today, women make up half of the workforce, attain more college degrees than men, and earn at least half of their family’s income. Technology-related careers are one of the fastest-growing and highest-paying paths and women in STEM jobs earn 33% more than those in non-STEM jobs and enjoy a smaller income gap relative to men, yet companies still can’t quite figure out how to attract and retain more talented women in STEM.

Even when companies are able to attract women, there’s a huge problem retaining them. According to a Harvard Business Review special report led by economist Sylvia Ann Hewlett, 41% of “highly qualified scientists, engineers, and technologists on the lower rungs of corporate career ladders” are female, yet more than 54% if them drop out between their mid-to-late-thirties.

The report says that at this point in their lives, women in STEM careers begin letting go of their aspirations of becoming part of the leadership team, because they don’t want to sacrifice everything else in their lives to get there.

It’s actually very simple and all comes down to the balance between work and personal lives.

“When searching for a company, many women may not consider potential employers who don’t have [family] initiatives in place,” says Emily Cole, the chief science officer at Liquid Light, a startup aimed at developing the science behind a practical and economic way to turn carbon dioxide into commonly used chemicals.