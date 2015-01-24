With Windows 10, Microsoft Needs To Take Back Control Of Its Ecosystem

Speaking at the end of Microsoft’s Windows 10 event on Wednesday, Nadella seemed to acknowledge that many of Windows’ 1.5 billion users merely tolerate the operating system. “We want to move from people needing Windows, to choosing Windows, to loving Windows,” Nadella said.

Thinking it over, I wonder if Nadella was including himself among the unenthused. Under Nadella’s “cloud-first” directive, Windows is supposed to be the home base for Microsoft services. Instead, it’s served as a breeding ground for the competition. It’s a place where people use Chrome to access Google services, chat with friends on Facebook, and play games on Steam, all at the expense of Microsoft’s alternatives. While other services have made themselves at home, Microsoft has just been running the plumbing.

In Windows 10, there’s lots that looks like it might be lovable, including the virtual assistant Cortana, Xbox One game streaming, and the all-new “Project Spartan” browser. And of course, Microsoft is bringing back the pop-up Start menu that vanished in Windows 8. But Windows 10 isn’t just tacking on features and correcting missteps, it’s trying to take back the operating system from competitors who’ve claimed it as their own.

Nothing epitomizes Microsoft’s cloud service struggles on Windows quite like the web browser. While Internet Explorer commands respectable market share among desktop browsers (NetApplications has it in the lead; StatCounter says otherwise), it has a nagging reputation for being a browser adopted mostly by people who don’t know better. Even Microsoft has admitted as much in past ad campaigns.

When people decide not to use Internet Explorer, most of them choose Chrome instead, and over the last six years Google has wielded its browser as a weapon against Microsoft. On a basic level, Chrome keeps more people using Google Search instead of Bing, and gives them faster access to services like Gmail and Google Drive through a single sign-in. But more importantly, Chrome has blossomed into its own platform, piggybacking on the open web with its own offline apps and powerful extensions.

When Google began building a Chrome-based operating system in 2009, it did so with the assumption that people spend the vast majority of their PC time in a browser. These days, it’s not unusual for developers to create Chrome apps instead of native Windows versions, and it’s rare to see new Windows software emerge without a web-based equivalent. For some users, living without Chrome could be a bigger hardship than living without Windows.