What Himalayan Mountain Climbers Can Teach Us About Office Hierarchy

What do mountain climbers, surgeons, and business leaders have in common? They all are members of high-stakes teams, and hierarchical structures within these groups can both benefit and devastate them.

Fast Company spoke with Adam Galinsky and Eric Anicich, management professors at Columbia Business School and authors of a December 2014 study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences to find out why hierarchy is a mixed bag, and what organizations can do to strengthen their teams in high-stakes situations.

“Hierarchy–structurally and as a cultural value–can both help and hurt team performance,” the authors write. On the one hand, clearly defined roles and coordination can help teams work together efficiently. On the other, lower-ranking team members may feel uncomfortable speaking up, even when facing life-threatening conditions.

All Himalayan expeditions are all similarly structured, but what varies is how participants interact and communicate–which can be the difference between life and death.

The authors studied data from 5,104 group expeditions to the Himalayas over the past 100 years–totaling 30,625 climbers from 56 countries. The results were surprising. While hierarchical countries had more climbers reach the summit, they also had more climbers die on the trip.

“Our findings show that hierarchy can simultaneously improve and undermine group performance,” Galinsky says. “The key to finding the right balance in a hierarchy is identifying the barriers that keep lower-ranking team members from voicing their perspective and providing them with opportunities for empowerment, like owning a task or having authority over a specific initiative.”

In another high-stakes situation, a surgeon coordinates the team in the operating room, but lower-power members of the team need to speak up. Galinsky points to studies by Johns Hopkins University that found serious complications occur when nurses weren’t comfortable challenging doctors during surgeries. As a result, operating room protocols have changed to give nurses ownership of procedure checklists.