Comics Legend Stan Lee Is First Person To Upload Video To LiveJournal

From being a comic book innovator to the only person to appear onscreen in every Marvel Universe movie, Stan Lee has had a lot of firsts in his life. This week he added another to the list—becoming the first person to upload a video to the blogging social network LiveJournal.

Previously, LiveJournal let users embed videos from other sites to share within their posts. The new process makes this easier by supporting native video on LiveJournal. Stan Lee was the first person to do this, with a vlog about his Stan’s Biggest Fan contest, which is designed to discover Lee’s most passionate supporter on LiveJournal.

As we’ve noted previously, at least back in 2012, LiveJournal gained around 10 million unique views every month, 30 million monthly visitors, and had upwards of 170 million page views. Given that LiveJournal was the world’s leading blogging platform in the early 2000s, the decision to host native videos is a certainly a good one to keep up with the YouTube-prompted trend toward vloggers (video bloggers).

Who knows, Stan Lee may be just the superhero LiveJournal needs to kick things off on the right foot.

[via Tube Filter]