Why You Need To Start Calling On People In Meetings

Part of creating an effective group conversation is establishing broad participation. Most people have something to add–if you invite them to speak. Each person has a unique set of perspectives, experiences, and interests, but if they don’t share them, you miss out on the value they could add. People get value from attending meetings and listening to the discussions, but they can’t contribute if they don’t speak. Many people will not speak if you leave it completely up to them.

But, if you don’t get everyone included in the conversation, someone might leave feeling he or she had something to add, but no one was interested in hearing it.

One of the most valuable–and most absent–ways to change the pattern of not speaking is by calling on people and inviting them into the conversation. The key word is invite. It creates a perspective of inclusion and gentleness. When you think of inviting someone to speak, your tone of voice will reflect that your intention is to be inviting, not commanding. You’re not putting people on the spot but inviting them into the conversation because you want to hear what they have to say.

Inviting people to speak provides a number of advantages. Doing so:

Changes the dynamic of the group’s normal process

Adds new thinking and perspectives

Improves everyone’s experience of being in the group

Changes how people listen and pay attention

Indirectly trains others to speak more or speak less

Demonstrates that the conversation is being deliberately managed

Reduces the tendency to multitask

Increases alignment with group decisions

Those who lead meetings choose not to call on people for a variety of reasons. Some argue it creates an environment that can feel unsafe or that it makes some people so uncomfortable they dread coming to your meetings. While this may be true for an isolated few, it’s not for most.

If you say up front that you plan to manage the conversation by asking people to speak, you will find it easier to do so. Be sure to let people know that if they don’t have anything to add, they can say so—you are simply inviting them to add to the conversation.

I am not talking about random, arbitrary, pull-someone’s-name-out- of-the-hat calling on people. I am talking about thoughtfully and deliberately calling on individuals when the conversation would be enhanced by their contributions.