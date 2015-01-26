In Places That Don’t Have 911, This App Finds The Closest Volunteer To Save A Life

If you’re crossing the street in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and you’re hit by rickshaw or a minibus, you can’t call 911, because it doesn’t exist. Without emergency services, injuries that are theoretically treatable can be fatal–for every one or two people in the U.S. who die in road accidents, 160 die in Bangladesh.

That may soon change, thanks to a new app that connects trained volunteers with accident victims. When someone pushes a button on the app or calls a new emergency number, the app quickly locates the nearest volunteer to help.





Called CriticaLink, the app was designed by a young American doctor named Jennifer Farrell after she spent time working in Dhaka.

“If a bus hits a rickshaw, you can snap a picture, click send, and it geo-locates automatically and sends it to a call center agent, who will send a dispatch,” she explains.

On the other end, volunteers get a push notification with a map of the accident and any important details. If they’re free to help, they push a button, and when they arrive, they push another to check in. Volunteers can share details with each other through the app, and it also maps out the nearest hospital.





Farrell created the app after working with a program to train a large group of first responders–and then realizing there was no way to coordinate actually getting them to the scene of an accident.

“I think in that trip we may have trained 1,500 people,” she says. “It was good, but I guess I come from a generation that really tries to maximize impact with the work you’re doing. Volunteers were coming up to me and saying, ‘Jen, how do I use my skills? I’m actually waiting for an accident to happen.’ I said, “That’s a really good point.'”