Apple’s Angela Ahrendts Earned More Than CEO Tim Cook In 2014

You know you’re doing something right when you join Apple and immediately find yourself out-earning CEO Tim Cook. That’s the position former Burberry CEO and Apple’s current senior vice president of retail and online stores Angela Ahrendts finds herself in after joining the Cupertino tech company back in May 2014.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ahrendts cemented her position as one of the most powerful women in high tech by taking home $73 million in 2014: considerably more than her boss, Tim Cook. Apple’s CEO, by contrast, earned just (!) $9.2 million during the same time frame—which was double what he had made the previous year, thanks primarily to the enormous success of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.

The reason for Ahrendts’s 2014 windfall mainly came down to lucrative stock options, which she received as part of her Apple signing, both as a hiring bonus and also to compensate for stock options she lost when leaving Burberry.

Ahrendts’ take-home pay is certainly impressive, but even that pales in comparison next to the real highest earners at Apple in 2014: Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, courtesy of Apple’s $3 billion acquisition of Beats. Notable by his absence on the Securities and Exchange Commission filing is also industrial design guru Jony Ive, who doubtless earned a tidy sum, coming off his work on the iPhone 6, Apple Watch, and other devices.

