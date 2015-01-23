Sesame Street Tackles Patriots, Wins #DeflateGate

All those words factor into what happened today over on Sesame Street, where the long-running PBS show took its turn gently flogging the #DeflateGate NFL “scandal,” in which a Patriots ballboy allegedly acted alone in underinflating footballs, according to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s preference. The rumpus comes as New England prepares to play the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX on February 1.

The jab? Sesame Street‘s legendary “word of the day” today was “inflate.”

As Bleacher Report points out, the “inflate” segments were originally aired in 2013, but some enterprising individual saw an opportunity–and, boy, did they seize it.

Later in the episode, Don Cheadle comes on to demonstrate proper inflation with Elmo. The venerable actor inflates his beach ball accurately and according to regulations, but his wiggling dance is an obvious telegraphing to officials that Elmo’s inflatable ball has a significant leak that may tilt the game odds in Elmo’s favor.

The NFL will likely survive Sesame Street’s soft, furry blow and the inflated current scandal, such as it is. DeflateGate is, after all, nothing compared with the NFL’s real scandals and football’s other problems. Perhaps Sesame Street will make future words of the day “Domestic Violence,” “Concussion,” and “Homicide“?

