Sony Hack Delays Third Quarter Earnings Report

In wake of Sony’s extensive hacking back in November 2014, the multimedia titan has postponed its quarterly earnings report for that period. Sony is asking the Financial Services Agency of Japan for a month-and-a-half extension for the third fiscal quarter’s reporting deadline, from February 15, 2015 to March 31, 2015.

In the application request to the FSA, Sony claims that the cyberattacks disrupted Sony Pictures Entertainment, causing “serious disruption of SPE’s network system” and actual hardware damage; SPE shut down its entire network in response.

The November 2014 hack resulted in the release of thousands of sensitive documents, including damning internal emails and leaks of films to torrent sites. Most visibly, subsequent threats to theaters planning to screen the upcoming film The Interview caused Sony to cancel its release, though the resulting outcry against its self-censorship caused a reversal and On Demand and Internet release.

According to Sony, the SPE’s financial and accounting applications won’t be functional until the middle of February. Though their earnings report won’t be available, Sony will hold a press conference on February 4 to address the delay and provide press, analysts, and shareholders “with updated forecasts of Sony’s consolidated financial results for the third quarter, to the extent reasonably possible, based on the information available on that date,” according to the application.

[via Mashable ]