SkyMall Catalogs Are No More, Company Files For Bankruptcy

In-flight entertainment isn’t what it used to be. More precisely, thanks to changes in the rules regarding electronic devices in the sky (as well as the proliferation of in-flight Internet access), it’s a whole lot better these days.

That’s good for most of us–but for SkyMall, it has heralded the sad end of an era. The company behind the well-known in-flight catalog announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday—having seen its profits plummet due to changing air passenger habits.

“With the increased use of electronic devices on planes, fewer people browsed the SkyMall in-flight catalog,” acting chief executive Scott Wiley said in court papers. Instead, in addition to watching Friends on Netflix and tweeting, passengers pass boring, leg-cramping hours on airplanes by online shopping on a limitless array of retail websites.

SkyMall had brought in around $33.7 million revenue in 2013, but this shrank to just $15.8 million for the nine months ending September 28, 2014.

The company is now looking to sell off its business asset, which it listed as being worth $1-10 million, while its liabilities range between $10 million and $50 million.

Currently no buyer is lined up, but as soon as one emerges that’s desperately in need of a few hundred-thousand novelty doormats, or a warehouse full of squirrel-shaped penholders, we’re sure they’ll be snapped up.

