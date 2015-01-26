5 Things You Should Know Before You Volunteer

At some point, many of us declare that we want to volunteer more. We might start volunteering somewhat accidently when a friend invites us to participate in a local coat drive or because of a company initiative like volunteer day. In any case, these initial moments of giving back might spark an interest in doing more.

But once you decide you want to do more, then what? Many folks think volunteering is just about stuffing envelopes in a messy office. And while there is nothing wrong with this, there is much more to the world of volunteering.

I’ve volunteered in different roles: mentoring teens, serving food at a soup kitchen, participating in decision making as a nonprofit board member, and writing grants for organizations I admire. I’m a bit of volunteer junkie, and by taking on different responsibilities, I’ve learned there is an opportunity for everyone, and finding it requires some planning.

Here are a few steps you can take to ensure you find a volunteer opportunity that allows you to give back, make a difference, and feel good:

This might seem counterintuitive; isn’t volunteering all about giving? Obviously giving is at the core of volunteering, but many of us also want to get something out of our experiences volunteering. Perhaps you want to learn more about a cause and connect with new people. Or maybe you want get some hands-on experience in a new field like fundraising or strategic planning. Or perhaps you’re interested in a major issue in your community, and you’re eager to roll up your sleeves.

These different motivations will push you toward different kinds of opportunities and organizations. If you want experience working on larger projects like a communications strategy, you’re looking for pro bono consulting opportunities. If you want to help your neighborhood food pantry stock its shelves for the winter, you’re better off just walking over there and chatting about ways you can help.

A big mistake that I hear volunteers make is saying that they “just want to get involved.” Well, in what way? Are you really good at writing and want to help an organization take its communications to new heights? Do you love hitting the streets and canvassing for a good cause? Or perhaps you prefer helping out behind the scenes with things like mailings–tapping into your love for organizing and straightforward tasks.