Watch: The Beautiful Splendor Of Scandinavia, In Miniature

How does tilt-shifting make things look so tiny? Tilt-shift photography simulates what happens when we’re deeply focusing on something to trick our eyes into believing that what we are seeing is really small and really near, instead of really large and relatively far away.

Here’s a beautiful video of Iceland and Norway, time-lapsed and tilt-shifted to show the hustle, the bustle, and the beautiful splendor of Scandinavia from a more toy-like perspective. Called The Little Nordics, it was filmed by Dutch design team Damp Design. Happy Friday!