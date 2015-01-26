10 Actionable Ways To Actually Increase Diversity In Tech

Before then, a few companies, such as Intel, had been releasing their company-wide equal opportunity data for quite some time. But until last year, few, if any, companies had revealed their demographic data for technical occupations, in particular.

This historic trend is a laudable and important first step in stimulating open conversation and action to increase diverse representation in the tech industry. Indeed, access to such data is vital for benchmarking, for determining next steps, and for measuring progress. But it’s important that efforts to increase representation in tech don’t end here.

Taking additional steps to implement meaningful change efforts is also important. This means treating these efforts like any other serious business imperative, allocating significant financial and human resources to the implementation of research-based practices, setting goals, and tracking progress. Only then will companies, and society at large, benefit from the many advantages diversity brings to innovation, productivity, and problem solving. Here are some researched-backed methods to make real progress in your diversity efforts.

While it is important to take action at all levels, shifting the focus to the pipeline often prevents companies from taking important research-based actions to change their own culture. Research clearly demonstrates that this is not simply a “pipeline problem.” Company culture plays a significant role in driving women and underrepresented groups away from these jobs.

This involves moving beyond lip service and supporting these efforts in highly visible ways: personally showing up for diversity events and efforts; funding and otherwise resourcing these efforts the way you do other important business endeavors; and building in accountability metrics for managers and senior executives. As the old adage goes, “What gets measured is what gets done.”

Increasing representation is not a “women’s issue” or a “person of color’s issue.” It is a human issue and a business issue. When it comes to gender diversity, for example, men stand to benefit from expanding gender norms, and a great deal of research shows that society stands to benefit from including diverse voices in designing the technology of the future.