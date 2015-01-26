3 Steps To Regaining Your Focus

It’s 9 a.m. on a Thursday. Your inbox has 61 unread messages, you have three meetings before 1 p.m.–not to mention a report due tomorrow. You’re feeling overwhelmed, distracted, restless, and unable to focus.

Instinctively, you reach for your smartphone. Are you the latest undiagnosed case of attention deficit disorder (ADD)? Not likely.

Only 5% of the population actually has ADD, says Dr. Ned Hallowell, an expert on ADD and author of the new book, Driven to Distraction at Work: How to Focus and Be More Productive. What you’re probably suffering from is attention deficit trait (ADT), a term Hallowell created 20 years ago to describe the phenomenon that 60% of the population experiences at certain times–characterized by feeling distracted, falling behind, an inability to concentrate, and a plethora of other unpleasant feelings.

ADT is situational–you may experience it at work, but not on the weekends or at home. With the average person spending 20 minutes of each hour handling unplanned interruptions, it’s no wonder we feel overwhelmed. The good news is that we can fix it, Hallowell says, by taking back the control we’ve inadvertently surrendered to technology. Here’s his advice for how to do it.

That means turning off your smartphone and not checking messages every few minutes. You have to discipline yourself like you would when it comes to your diet, Hallowell says. “Turn it off; you’re in charge of it,” he says. Otherwise, he notes, it’s in charge of you.

Hallowell suggests paying attention to where you’re spending your time. What are your time sinks? Where can you gain some back? “We need to re-create boundaries,” Hallowell explains. “It’s not hard if you realize you have the permission to do it.”

Turn off your electronic devices. Shut the door. Get enough sleep. Exercise. All of these are common sense, but they’re critical to reducing feelings of overwhelm and distraction, Hallowell says.