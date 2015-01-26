The Rules To Breaking The Rules

No one likes to be thought of as a conformist who’s afraid to take a chance and break the rules every once in a while.

But breaking rules for the sake of doing so–or without at least a good understanding of what’s at risk–can lead to bad decision-making and lamentable consequences.

Like it or not, there are some “rules” to breaking the rules, including when you should go for it and when you should toe the line. Before you go maverick, be sure the situation fits these criteria:

When you know enough to realize that the rules don’t make sense or they’re bogging down productivity, it’s often a good time to break them, says Mark McMillion, founder of Clarksburg, West Virginia-based McMillion Leadership Associates, a management consultancy. McMillion, a West Point graduate and two-time combat veteran, doesn’t take breaking the rules lightly.

But your expertise can supersede protocol that gets in the way of progress. If you’re in a difficult situation with an irate customer, then it may make sense to do what you need to do to make the situation right and salvage a valuable relationship, he says. When you’re experienced and knowledgeable, it’s easier to see which rules are worth breaking, and how they can improve the overall environment.

After Los Angeles-based inventor and speaker Julie Austin developed Swiggies, water bottles that affix to the wrists, a good portion of her customer base included parents purchasing Swiggies for their children. While the children’s market proved to be a good one, Austin also noticed running clubs and twentysomethings were also using Swiggies to hold boozy beverages during fun runs or parties.

In the United States, we have a lot of attitude to break the rules because our whole government was founded on rule-breaking back in the mid-1700s. It’s ingrained in us to go against the flow.

Austin says she had a choice: She could abide by the rules that said she couldn’t go after both markets for fear of alienating parents. Or, she could carefully structure her marketing to be specifically targeted to each segment and go for it. After careful consideration and ensuring her marketing efforts were distinctly different from each other, she chose the latter.