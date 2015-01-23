A Reading List, Media Meltdowns, And Taking Stock: The Most Popular Stories In Leadership This Week

This week, we prepared a reading list to inspire our lives, and took a closer look at one of the most inspiring speeches of all time.

Here are the stories we loved in Leadership, for the week of January 19.





Sometimes you need to fall into someone else’s story to reignite your own. Get inspired by people pursuing their life’s work, find out what your employees really think about you from an FBI agent, and get a behind-the-scenes look at Google with these new and upcoming books.





You can try to ignore the haters, but self-consciousness has a way of creeping into your mind and controlling how you act and work. Learn how to recognize and move past outside perceptions of your actions. In other words: “I am not what I think I am and I am not what you think I am; I am what I think that you think I am.”





Dan Harris had a panic attack on Good Morning America. Instead of letting it sidetrack his career, he turned the moment into a wake-up call for a more mindful life. Moral of the story: Don’t wait until you’re on live television to rethink your whole life.





Locking ourselves in a room for a few hours, with nothing but a stack of sticky notes and our own hopes and dreams–turns out, the time alone to organize our goals was a little bit life-changing.





The words are iconic: Marking an unforgettable moment in Civil Rights history as Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke them 50 years ago. What can we learn from his speech-making skills today?