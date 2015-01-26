advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Watch A Kid Demonstrate 3-D Modeling In This Insane Music Video

By Sophie Weiner1 minute Read

It’s easy to feel like we’ve seen it all in the cornucopia of overstimulating entertainment that is the Internet, but German electro-hip hop trio Deichkind‘s new video “Think Big” is truly next level.

The video opens on a nerdy American kid showing how to use 3-D modeling software, as in a typical YouTube tutorial. Things quickly get out of hand, as his trippy animations mutate into a giant, Transformer-like monster that we watch wreak havoc everywhere from New York City to the moon. The song and video might be silly, but they remind us of just how awe-inspiring computer graphics can be these days, as they’ve stripped away any need to limit our imaginations to reality.

[via Prosthetic Knowledge]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life