The Recommender: Aaron Miller Is A Book Glutton And Goat Gamer

Name: Aaron Miller Role at Fast Company: CTO – chief technology officer or creative technology officer, depending on my mood. I oversee development and operations of the Fast Company websites and other digital offerings. Twitter: @vaporbook Titillating Fact: In my spare time I write novels, and I’m currently working on a collection of new short stories.

Things he’s loving:

1. Electric Literature. The blog of this Brooklyn indie publisher is a great place to pick up reading ideas or catch up on the local scene. They’re wired into all that is indie BK literary culture.

2.The wonderful game Goat Simulator, on the Steam platform. If, instead of skating like Tony Hawk you’d prefer being a destructive, daredevil goat, this is the game for you. The best simulation of being a goat that I’ve ever encountered.

3. Watching Todd Barry participate in trending topics. There’s almost no better way to cheer up or de-stress. His wit seems endless, and he truly is one of the masters (of the Twitterverse).